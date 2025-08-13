Singer works 6 shutout innings, Steer drives in 3 runs as the Reds end Phillies’ 4-game win streak View Photo

CINCINNATI (AP) — Brady Singer pitched six shutout innings, Spencer Steer drove in three runs and the Cincinnati Reds beat NL East-leading Philadelphia 6-1 Tuesday night, halting the Phillies’ four-game win streak.

Singer (10-9) gave up three of the Phillies’ four hits, struck out six and didn’t walk a batter. The 29-year-old right-hander faced the minimum of 17 batters over the first 5 2/3 innings with the only hit allowed being a single by Nick Castellanos, whose grounder deflected off the glove of shortstop Elly De La Cruz. Castellanos was erased on a double play in the fifth.

Steer hit a two-run double in the third and Miguel Andujar added a solo homer for a 3-0 lead in the fourth. Andujar’s eighth homer was his second since being traded to the Reds on July 31. Steer added a sacrifice fly and Jose Trevino had a two-run single in the sixth before the game was halted for 28 minutes by rain at the start of the seventh inning.

Bryce Harper spoiled the Reds’ shutout bid with a two-out homer, his 18th, off Sam Moll during a downpour in the ninth inning.

Ranger Suárez (8-6) gave up a season-high 10 hits and six runs over 5 1/3 innings. He struck out three and walked two.

Key moment

Rafael Marchán singled and Trea Turner doubled him to third with two outs in the sixth. Kyle Schwarber, who came in tied with the Dodgers Shohei Ohtani for the NL home run lead with 42, grounded out to end the threat.

Key stat

The Reds had 10 hits and their six runs were the second-most the team has scored in August. They’ve scored 39 runs in 11 August games, 20 coming in two contests.

Up next

Phillies LHP Cristopher Sánchez (11-3, 2.36) pitches against Reds RHP Hunter Greene (4-3, 2.72) on Wednesday.

