Giants host the Padres on 3-game home losing streak

San Diego Padres (67-52, second in the NL West) vs. San Francisco Giants (59-60, third in the NL West)

San Francisco; Tuesday, 9:45 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Padres: Nestor Cortes (1-1, 7.11 ERA, 1.58 WHIP, 11 strikeouts); Giants: Robbie Ray (9-5, 2.85 ERA, 1.13 WHIP, 148 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Giants -128, Padres +107; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The San Francisco Giants aim to stop their three-game home slide with a victory against the San Diego Padres.

San Francisco is 59-60 overall and 29-29 in home games. The Giants are 10th in the NL with 113 total home runs, averaging 0.9 per game.

San Diego has a 29-32 record on the road and a 67-52 record overall. The Padres have a 17-3 record in games when they hit two or more home runs.

The teams match up Tuesday for the eighth time this season. The Padres lead the season series 5-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rafael Devers has 27 doubles, 23 home runs and 81 RBIs for the Giants. Casey Schmitt is 9 for 38 with three doubles, two home runs and seven RBIs over the last 10 games.

Fernando Tatis Jr. has 21 doubles, two triples, 17 home runs and 46 RBIs while hitting .264 for the Padres. Luis Arraez is 12 for 45 with three doubles over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Giants: 5-5, .242 batting average, 3.84 ERA, outscored opponents by three runs

Padres: 7-3, .254 batting average, 4.11 ERA, outscored opponents by six runs

INJURIES: Giants: Jerar Encarnacion: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Landen Roupp: 15-Day IL (elbow), Erik Miller: 15-Day IL (elbow), Tom Murphy: 60-Day IL (back)

Padres: Jhony Brito: 60-Day IL (forearm), Joe Musgrove: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press