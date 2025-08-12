Athletics host the Rays on 3-game home losing streak

Tampa Bay Rays (58-62, fourth in the AL East) vs. Athletics (53-68, fifth in the AL West)

West Sacramento, California; Tuesday, 10:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rays: Shane Baz (8-8, 4.92 ERA, 1.34 WHIP, 133 strikeouts); Athletics: Jacob Lopez (5-6, 3.59 ERA, 1.25 WHIP, 94 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Athletics -114, Rays -105; over/under is 10 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Athletics host the Tampa Bay Rays looking to break their three-game home losing streak.

The Athletics are 53-68 overall and 23-35 at home. The Athletics are seventh in the majors with 165 total home runs, averaging 1.4 per game.

Tampa Bay has gone 26-32 on the road and 58-62 overall. Rays hitters have a collective .402 slugging percentage to rank 10th in the AL.

Tuesday’s game is the fifth time these teams meet this season. The season series is tied 2-2.

TOP PERFORMERS:

Junior Caminero has 20 doubles and 33 home runs while hitting .262 for the Rays. Brandon Lowe is 11 for 39 with four home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Athletics: 5-5, .288 batting average, 3.78 ERA, outscored opponents by 16 runs

Rays: 4-6, .223 batting average, 4.08 ERA, outscored by seven runs

INJURIES: Athletics: Austin Wynns: 60-Day IL (abdomen), Luis Severino: 15-Day IL (oblique), Jacob Wilson: 10-Day IL (forearm), Denzel Clarke: 10-Day IL (abductor), Max Muncy: 10-Day IL (hand), Grant Holman: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Gunnar Hoglund: 60-Day IL (hip), Jose Leclerc: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Luis Medina: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Rays: Taylor Walls: day-to-day (groin), Jonny Deluca: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Jonathan Aranda: 10-Day IL (wrist), Stuart Fairchild: 10-Day IL (oblique), Manuel Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (forearm), Hunter Bigge: 60-Day IL (lat), Richie Palacios: 60-Day IL (knee), Shane McClanahan: 60-Day IL (tricep), Alex Faedo: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Nathan Lavender: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press