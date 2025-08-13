Kirby shines as the Mariners beat the Orioles 1-0 for their 8th straight victory

BALTIMORE (AP) — George Kirby pitched seven three-hit innings, and the Seattle Mariners beat the Baltimore Orioles 1-0 on Tuesday night for their eighth victory in a row.

Seattle pulled within a half-game of AL West-leading Houston, with the Astros playing at Boston on Tuesday night. Josh Naylor’s RBI single in the first inning was all the scoring the Mariners needed.

Kirby (8-5) struck out seven without a walk. Eduard Bazardo and Gabe Speier worked the eighth, and Andrés Muñoz labored through the ninth for his 28th save in 34 chances.

The Orioles had the top of the order batting in the ninth, but Jackson Holliday grounded softly to the pitcher and Jordan Westburg struck out swinging. Gunnar Henderson walked, and then there was a lengthy delay as Muñoz was tended to on the mound. He eventually took a drink from a cup — as the crowd booed — and then Adley Rutschman singled.

Ryan Mountcastle came within a few feet of giving Baltimore its first walk-off win of the year, but his drive to left field curled foul. He then hit a routine grounder to the shortstop.

Dean Kremer (8-9) was a hard-luck loser after allowing a run and five hits in eight innings.

Cal Raleigh, baseball’s current home run leader, went 0 for 4 for Seattle.

Kirby allowed only one man to reach scoring position, when Henderson hit a two-out double in the fourth. Rutschman then struck out swinging.

The Mariners were only 1 for 2 with runners in scoring position.

Key moment

Randy Arozarena led off the game with a single, stole second and then scored on Naylor’s two-out hit.

Key stat

The Orioles were shut out for the 13th time this year, their most since they were blanked 15 times while going 47-115 in 2018.

Up next

Seattle sends RHP Logan Gilbert (3-4) to the mound Wednesday night against LHP Trevor Rogers (5-2) of the Orioles.

