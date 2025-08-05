Rays look to end road losing streak, face the Angels

Tampa Bay Rays (55-59, fourth in the AL East) vs. Los Angeles Angels (55-58, fourth in the AL West)

Anaheim, California; Tuesday, 9:38 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rays: Ryan Pepiot (6-9, 3.80 ERA, 1.18 WHIP, 128 strikeouts); Angels: Jose Soriano (7-8, 3.65 ERA, 1.38 WHIP, 115 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Angels -125, Rays +106; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Tampa Bay Rays will attempt to stop their four-game road slide in a matchup with the Los Angeles Angels.

Los Angeles has a 30-28 record at home and a 55-58 record overall. The Angels are 38-10 in games when they scored five or more runs.

Tampa Bay is 55-59 overall and 23-29 on the road. Rays hitters are batting a collective .252, which ranks fourth in the AL.

The matchup Tuesday is the fifth time these teams square off this season. The Angels have a 3-1 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nolan Schanuel has 21 doubles, a triple, nine home runs and 45 RBIs while hitting .277 for the Angels. Taylor Ward is 10 for 39 with three home runs over the last 10 games.

Brandon Lowe has 12 doubles and 19 home runs for the Rays. Yandy Diaz is 8 for 35 with a double and three home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Angels: 6-4, .212 batting average, 3.36 ERA, outscored opponents by four runs

Rays: 2-8, .204 batting average, 3.77 ERA, outscored by 17 runs

INJURIES: Angels: Chris Taylor: 10-Day IL (hand), Jorge Soler: 10-Day IL (back), Robert Stephenson: 60-Day IL (biceps), Hunter Strickland: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Ben Joyce: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Anthony Rendon: 60-Day IL (hip)

Rays: Jonathan Aranda: 10-Day IL (wrist), Chandler Simpson: day-to-day (hand), Stuart Fairchild: 10-Day IL (oblique), Manuel Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (forearm), Hunter Bigge: 60-Day IL (lat), Richie Palacios: 60-Day IL (knee), Shane McClanahan: 60-Day IL (tricep), Alex Faedo: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Nathan Lavender: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press