Athletics take on the Nationals after Bleday’s 4-hit game

Athletics (49-65, fifth in the AL West) vs. Washington Nationals (44-67, fifth in the NL East)

Washington; Tuesday, 6:45 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Athletics: Luis Severino (5-11, 4.83 ERA, 1.35 WHIP, 98 strikeouts); Nationals: MacKenzie Gore (4-11, 3.80 ERA, 1.29 WHIP, 148 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Nationals -140, Athletics +118; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Athletics play the Washington Nationals after JJ Bleday had four hits against the Diamondbacks on Sunday.

Washington is 21-34 in home games and 44-67 overall. The Nationals are 26-15 in games when they did not give up a home run.

The Athletics have a 49-65 record overall and a 26-31 record in road games. The Athletics are 44-11 in games when they out-hit their opponents.

The teams meet Tuesday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: C.J. Abrams has 25 doubles, four triples, 14 home runs and 42 RBIs for the Nationals. Luis Garcia is 10 for 38 with two doubles, two home runs and five RBIs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Nationals: 3-7, .221 batting average, 6.41 ERA, outscored by 29 runs

Athletics: 7-3, .287 batting average, 2.70 ERA, outscored opponents by 26 runs

INJURIES: Nationals: Dylan Crews: 60-Day IL (back), Trevor Williams: 60-Day IL (elbow), Keibert Ruiz: 7-Day IL (concussion), Derek Law: 60-Day IL (forearm), DJ Herz: 60-Day IL (elbow), Josiah Gray: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Athletics: Jacob Wilson: 10-Day IL (forearm), Denzel Clarke: 10-Day IL (abductor), Max Muncy: 10-Day IL (hand), Grant Holman: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Gunnar Hoglund: 60-Day IL (hip), Jose Leclerc: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Brady Basso: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Luis Medina: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press