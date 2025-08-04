Rays bring road slide into matchup with the Angels

Tampa Bay Rays (55-58, fourth in the AL East) vs. Los Angeles Angels (54-58, fourth in the AL West)

Anaheim, California; Monday, 9:38 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rays: Adrian Houser (6-2, 2.10 ERA, 1.22 WHIP, 47 strikeouts); Angels: Yusei Kikuchi (4-7, 3.30 ERA, 1.42 WHIP, 132 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Angels -130, Rays +109; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Tampa Bay Rays visit the Los Angeles Angels looking to break a three-game road skid.

Los Angeles has a 54-58 record overall and a 29-28 record in home games. The Angels have gone 20-13 in games decided by one run.

Tampa Bay is 55-58 overall and 23-28 on the road. Rays pitchers have a collective 3.86 ERA, which ranks sixth in the AL.

The teams play Monday for the fourth time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Taylor Ward has 25 doubles, two triples, 26 home runs and 82 RBIs for the Angels. Mike Trout is 8 for 36 with two doubles, two home runs and three RBIs over the past 10 games.

Yandy Diaz has 19 doubles, a triple, 20 home runs and 65 RBIs for the Rays. Junior Caminero is 6 for 39 with two home runs and four RBIs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Angels: 5-5, .199 batting average, 3.66 ERA, outscored by two runs

Rays: 2-8, .206 batting average, 3.98 ERA, outscored by 18 runs

INJURIES: Angels: Chris Taylor: 10-Day IL (hand), Jorge Soler: 10-Day IL (back), Robert Stephenson: 60-Day IL (biceps), Hunter Strickland: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Ben Joyce: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Anthony Rendon: 60-Day IL (hip)

Rays: Jonathan Aranda: 10-Day IL (wrist), Chandler Simpson: day-to-day (hand), Stuart Fairchild: 10-Day IL (oblique), Manuel Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (forearm), Hunter Bigge: 60-Day IL (lat), Richie Palacios: 60-Day IL (knee), Shane McClanahan: 60-Day IL (tricep), Alex Faedo: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Nathan Lavender: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press