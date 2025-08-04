Blaze Alexander homers as the Diamondbacks beat the Athletics 6-4

WEST SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Blaze Alexander homered to help the Arizona Diamondbacks beat the Athletics 6-4 on Sunday.

Alek Thomas and Geraldo Perdomo each had three hits as Arizona won the rubber game of the weekend set. Tyler Locklear had two hits and scored two runs.

Eduardo Rodriguez (4-7) pitched five innings of two-run ball in his first win since June 23. The left-hander was 0-3 with a 6.23 ERA in his previous five starts.

Kyle Nelson handled the ninth for his first save of the season. JJ Bleday hit a one-out solo homer for the A’s, but Nelson closed it out when Gio Urshela flied to center and Max Schuemann struck out swinging.

The Diamondbacks scored three runs in the second against rookie Jack Perkins. Connor Kaiser walked with the bases loaded, driving in Jake McCarthy. Jose Herrera had a sacrifice fly, and Corbin Carroll singled in Thomas.

Locklear reached on a two-out walk in the third, stole second and scored on Thomas’ single for a 4-0 lead. Locklear was acquired from Seattle in the Eugenio Suárez trade.

Perkins (0-2) gave up five hits and walked three in three innings.

The A’s got two runs back in the fifth on rookie Nick Kurtz’s two-run single.

Alexander hit a solo drive off Elvis Alvarado in the seventh for his first homer of the season. He also hit an RBI single off Michael Kelly in the ninth.

Bleday went 4 for 4 and scored three times.

Key moment

The A’s loaded the bases in the second before Schuemann bounced into an inning-ending double play.

Key stat

The A’s dropped to 23-34 at temporary home Sutter Health Park after a second straight loss.

Up next

Diamondbacks: Host the San Diego Padres on Monday night in the opener of a three-game series.

Athletics: Travel to Washington to face the Nationals on Tuesday night in the opener of a three-game set.

___

