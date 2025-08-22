Soderstrom leads Athletics against the Mariners after 4-hit outing

Athletics (59-70, fifth in the AL West) vs. Seattle Mariners (68-60, second in the AL West)

Seattle; Friday, 10:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Athletics: Luis Morales (1-0, 1.86 ERA, 1.66 WHIP, nine strikeouts); Mariners: Bryan Woo (10-7, 2.90 ERA, 0.96 WHIP, 153 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mariners -230, Athletics +190; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Athletics play the Seattle Mariners after Tyler Soderstrom had four hits against the Twins on Thursday.

Seattle has gone 37-25 in home games and 68-60 overall. The Mariners have a 46-10 record in games when they scored five or more runs.

The Athletics have a 59-70 record overall and a 33-33 record in road games. The Athletics have the second-ranked team batting average in the AL at .254.

The teams play Friday for the 11th time this season. The season series is tied 5-5.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cal Raleigh leads the Mariners with 66 extra base hits (19 doubles and 47 home runs). Julio Rodriguez is 15 for 40 with five doubles, a triple, two home runs and six RBIs over the last 10 games.

Soderstrom leads the Athletics with a .273 batting average, and has 25 doubles, a triple, 23 home runs, 48 walks and 74 RBIs. Nick Kurtz is 14 for 37 with three home runs and six RBIs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mariners: 3-7, .237 batting average, 6.38 ERA, outscored by 19 runs

Athletics: 7-3, .250 batting average, 3.62 ERA, outscored opponents by 14 runs

INJURIES: Mariners: Trent Thornton: 60-Day IL (achilles), Dominic Canzone: day-to-day (arm), Logan Evans: 15-Day IL (elbow), Gregory Santos: 60-Day IL (knee), Victor Robles: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Ryan Bliss: 60-Day IL (biceps)

Athletics: Austin Wynns: 60-Day IL (abdomen), Luis Severino: 15-Day IL (oblique), Jacob Wilson: 10-Day IL (forearm), Denzel Clarke: 10-Day IL (abductor), Max Muncy: 10-Day IL (hand), Grant Holman: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Gunnar Hoglund: 60-Day IL (hip), Jose Leclerc: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Luis Medina: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press