Giants play the Brewers looking to break road skid

San Francisco Giants (61-67, fourth in the NL West) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (80-48, first in the NL Central)

Milwaukee; Friday, 8:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Giants: Carson Whisenhunt (0-0); Brewers: Jose Quintana (10-4, 3.32 ERA, 1.28 WHIP, 73 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Brewers -175, Giants +147; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The San Francisco Giants will attempt to stop their three-game road skid in a matchup against the Milwaukee Brewers.

Milwaukee is 80-48 overall and 42-20 at home. Brewers hitters are batting a collective .258, the highest team batting average in the NL.

San Francisco has a 61-67 record overall and a 31-34 record on the road. The Giants have a 27-45 record in games when they have given up at least one home run.

The matchup Friday is the fifth time these teams square off this season. The Giants hold a 3-1 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Christian Yelich leads the Brewers with 26 home runs while slugging .462. Brice Turang is 14 for 37 with three home runs and nine RBIs over the past 10 games.

Heliot Ramos leads the Giants with a .263 batting average, and has 22 doubles, a triple, 15 home runs, 43 walks and 53 RBIs. Jung Hoo Lee is 12 for 36 with a home run and an RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Brewers: 6-4, .263 batting average, 3.03 ERA, outscored opponents by 27 runs

Giants: 2-8, .211 batting average, 5.07 ERA, outscored by 27 runs

INJURIES: Brewers: Joey Ortiz: day-to-day (hamstring), D.L. Hall: 15-Day IL (oblique), Logan Henderson: 15-Day IL (elbow), Jackson Chourio: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Jordan Montgomery: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jake Bauers: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Rhys Hoskins: 10-Day IL (thumb), Garrett Mitchell: 60-Day IL (oblique), Rob Zastryzny: 15-Day IL (ribs), Connor Thomas: 60-Day IL (elbow), Robert Gasser: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Giants: Erik Miller: 60-Day IL (elbow), Landen Roupp: day-to-day (leg), Matt Chapman: 10-Day IL (hand), Jerar Encarnacion: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Tom Murphy: 60-Day IL (back)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press