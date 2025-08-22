Padres host the Dodgers to start 3-game series

Los Angeles Dodgers (73-55, first in the NL West) vs. San Diego Padres (72-56, second in the NL West)

San Diego; Friday, 9:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Dodgers: Blake Snell (3-1, 1.80 ERA, 1.44 WHIP, 25 strikeouts); Padres: Yu Darvish (2-3, 5.97 ERA, 1.22 WHIP, 34 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dodgers -123, Padres +103; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The San Diego Padres begin a three-game series at home against the Los Angeles Dodgers on Friday.

San Diego is 72-56 overall and 41-21 at home. The Padres have the best team ERA in the NL at 3.56.

Los Angeles is 32-31 in road games and 73-55 overall. The Dodgers have a 49-22 record in games when they record eight or more hits.

The teams meet Friday for the 11th time this season. The Dodgers are up 8-2 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Manny Machado has 32 doubles and 21 home runs for the Padres. Fernando Tatis Jr. is 13 for 39 with six doubles and six RBIs over the past 10 games.

Mookie Betts has 17 doubles, a triple, 13 home runs and 57 RBIs while hitting .246 for the Dodgers. Shohei Ohtani is 11 for 34 with a double, a triple and four home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Padres: 6-4, .267 batting average, 2.59 ERA, outscored opponents by 23 runs

Dodgers: 5-5, .254 batting average, 4.81 ERA, outscored opponents by eight runs

INJURIES: Padres: Jackson Merrill: day-to-day (ankle), Michael King: 15-Day IL (knee), Jhony Brito: 60-Day IL (forearm), Joe Musgrove: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Dodgers: Shohei Ohtani: day-to-day (leg), Max Muncy: 10-Day IL (oblique), Brock Stewart: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Tommy Edman: 10-Day IL (ankle), Kirby Yates: 15-Day IL (back), Hyeseong Kim: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Tanner Scott: 15-Day IL (elbow), Michael Kopech: 60-Day IL (knee), Kike Hernandez: 10-Day IL (elbow), Roki Sasaki: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Tony Gonsolin: 60-Day IL (elbow), Evan Phillips: 60-Day IL (forearm), Kyle Hurt: 60-Day IL (elbow), Michael Grove: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Brusdar Graterol: 60-Day IL (shoulder), River Ryan: 60-Day IL (elbow), Gavin Stone: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press