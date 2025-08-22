Angels take on the Cubs in first of 3-game series

Chicago Cubs (73-55, second in the NL Central) vs. Los Angeles Angels (61-66, fourth in the AL West)

Anaheim, California; Friday, 9:38 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cubs: TBD; Angels: Tyler Anderson (2-8, 4.77 ERA, 1.42 WHIP, 98 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Angels host the Chicago Cubs to start a three-game series.

Los Angeles is 34-32 in home games and 61-66 overall. The Angels have a 34-12 record in games when they have more hits than their opponents.

Chicago has gone 32-30 in road games and 73-55 overall. The Cubs have gone 37-11 in games when they hit two or more home runs.

The teams meet Friday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nolan Schanuel leads the Angels with a .269 batting average, and has 22 doubles, a triple, 10 home runs, 56 walks and 49 RBIs. Zach Neto is 12 for 40 with four home runs and nine RBIs over the past 10 games.

Kyle Tucker has 21 doubles, four triples and 18 home runs for the Cubs. Nico Hoerner is 9 for 35 with a double and two RBIs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Angels: 5-5, .234 batting average, 5.66 ERA, outscored by nine runs

Cubs: 6-4, .200 batting average, 2.83 ERA, even run differential

INJURIES: Angels: Zach Neto: day-to-day (wrist), Gustavo Campero: 10-Day IL (ankle), Chris Taylor: 10-Day IL (hand), Jorge Soler: 10-Day IL (back), Robert Stephenson: 60-Day IL (biceps), Hunter Strickland: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Ben Joyce: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Anthony Rendon: 60-Day IL (hip)

Cubs: Cade Horton: day-to-day (finger), Miguel Amaya: 10-Day IL (ankle), Mike Soroka: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Eli Morgan: 60-Day IL (elbow), Justin Steele: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press