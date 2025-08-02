Jhoan Durán earns a save in his Philly debut as Philadelphia rallies to beat the Tigers 5-4

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Jhoan Durán earned a save in his Philadelphia debut after Bryson Stott beat a throw to first base and was ruled safe on an overturned review call for the go-ahead RBI single in the eighth inning as the Phillies beat the Detroit Tigers 5-4 on Friday night.

The Phillies trailed 3-0 in the seventh and 4-3 in the eighth, rallying each time against the AL Central leaders and setting the stage for Durán’s ballyhooed debut.

With former WWE star The Undertaker’s gong setting the soundtrack, Durán entered with only iPhone lights on in the ballpark and flames on the big screen to create the dramatic mood. Duran did the rest in his first appearance since his trade-deadline acquisition from Minnesota. He retired the side in order in the ninth inning — on four pitches — for his 17th save.

The Phillies rallied without slugger Bryce Harper, ejected in the seventh inning for arguing a called third strike on a check swing.

Gleyber Torres hit a three-run homer off Phillies starter Ranger Suárez in the third inning for the early lead.

Stott had a sacrifice fly and Trea Turner and Kyle Schwarber added run-scoring singles against Detroit’s bullpen to make it 3-all.

Wenceel Pérez hit a solo homer off Phillies reliver Orion Kerkering (6-4) in the eighth to give Detroit the 4-3 lead.

Otto Kemp tied the game at 4 with an RBI double and the Phillies caught a break with two outs when Edmundo Sosa’s slow roller in front of the plate was snagged by reliever Brenan Hanifee (3-3). His wild throw pulled first baseman Spencer Torkelson off the bag, allowing Sosa to reach and give the Phillies new life.

Stott was ruled out on a grounder into the hole at short, but replay confirmed he was safe, giving Philadelphia a 5-4 lead.

Hanifee’s error doomed Detroit.

Torres had three hits

The Phillies send ace RHP Zack Wheeler (9-4, 2.56 ERA) to the mound against Tigers LHP Tarik Skubal (10-3, 2.09).

By DAN GELSTON

AP Sports Writer