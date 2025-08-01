Angels host the White Sox to start 3-game series

Chicago White Sox (40-69, fifth in the AL Central) vs. Los Angeles Angels (53-56, fourth in the AL West)

Anaheim, California; Friday, 9:38 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: White Sox: TBD; Angels: Tyler Anderson (2-6, 4.41 ERA, 1.41 WHIP, 87 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Angels -135, White Sox +114; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Angels host the Chicago White Sox on Friday to start a three-game series.

Los Angeles has a 53-56 record overall and a 28-26 record at home. The Angels are 31-11 in games when they out-hit their opponents.

Chicago has a 16-37 record on the road and a 40-69 record overall. The White Sox are 27-5 in games when they scored at least five runs.

The teams meet Friday for the fourth time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Taylor Ward has 25 doubles, two triples and 25 home runs for the Angels. Nolan Schanuel is 12 for 39 with three doubles, a home run and five RBIs over the last 10 games.

Miguel Vargas has 13 home runs, 39 walks and 44 RBIs while hitting .227 for the White Sox. Chase Meidroth is 14 for 41 with five doubles, a home run and three RBIs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Angels: 4-6, .218 batting average, 3.99 ERA, outscored by seven runs

White Sox: 6-4, .286 batting average, 3.94 ERA, outscored opponents by 19 runs

INJURIES: Angels: Chris Taylor: 10-Day IL (hand), Jorge Soler: 10-Day IL (back), Robert Stephenson: 60-Day IL (biceps), Hunter Strickland: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Christian Moore: 10-Day IL (thumb), Ben Joyce: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Anthony Rendon: 60-Day IL (hip)

White Sox: Chase Meidroth: day-to-day (thumb), Prelander Berroa: 60-Day IL (elbow), Shane Smith: 15-Day IL (ankle), Tim Elko: 10-Day IL (knee), Jared Shuster: 15-Day IL (hand), Ky Bush: 60-Day IL (elbow), Miguel Castro: 60-Day IL (knee), Martin Perez: 60-Day IL (forearm), Drew Thorpe: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jesse Scholtens: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press