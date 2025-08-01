Diamondbacks bring road slide into matchup against the Athletics

Arizona Diamondbacks (51-58, fourth in the NL West) vs. Athletics (48-63, fifth in the AL West)

West Sacramento, California; Friday, 10:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Diamondbacks: TBD; Athletics: Jacob Lopez (3-6, 4.29 ERA, 1.34 WHIP, 79 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: The Arizona Diamondbacks hit the road against the Athletics looking to break a five-game road losing streak.

The Athletics have a 48-63 record overall and a 22-32 record at home. The Athletics have a 27-54 record in games when they have given up a home run.

Arizona has a 25-30 record on the road and a 51-58 record overall. Diamondbacks hitters are batting a collective .248, which ranks eighth in the NL.

The teams meet Friday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brent Rooker has 24 doubles, three triples and 23 home runs while hitting .274 for the Athletics. Nick Kurtz is 18 for 37 with seven doubles and five home runs over the past 10 games.

Ketel Marte has 14 doubles, 20 home runs and 42 RBIs for the Diamondbacks. Geraldo Perdomo is 11 for 35 with two doubles and a home run over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Athletics: 6-4, .259 batting average, 3.00 ERA, outscored opponents by 19 runs

Diamondbacks: 2-8, .204 batting average, 4.55 ERA, outscored by 30 runs

INJURIES: Athletics: Jacob Wilson: 10-Day IL (forearm), Denzel Clarke: 10-Day IL (abductor), Max Muncy: 10-Day IL (hand), Grant Holman: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Gunnar Hoglund: 60-Day IL (hip), Jose Leclerc: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Brady Basso: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Luis Medina: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Diamondbacks: Gabriel Moreno: 60-Day IL (hand), Jalen Beeks: 15-Day IL (back), Tommy Henry: 60-Day IL (elbow), Pavin Smith: 10-Day IL (oblique), Ryan Thompson: 15-Day IL (scapular strain), Ildemaro Vargas: 10-Day IL (foot), Christian Montes De Oca: 60-Day IL (elbow), Justin Martinez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Cristian Mena: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Corbin Burnes: 60-Day IL (elbow), A.J. Puk: 60-Day IL (elbow), Blake Walston: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press