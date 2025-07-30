Athletics play the Mariners in series rubber match

Seattle Mariners (57-51, second in the AL West) vs. Athletics (47-63, fifth in the AL West)

West Sacramento, California; Wednesday, 10:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mariners: Bryan Woo (8-5, 2.77 ERA, 0.94 WHIP, 121 strikeouts); Athletics: Jeffrey Springs (9-7, 4.28 ERA, 1.21 WHIP, 95 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mariners -148, Athletics +124; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Athletics and Seattle Mariners meet on Wednesday with the winner claiming the three-game series.

The Athletics have a 47-63 record overall and a 21-32 record at home. The Athletics have hit 147 total home runs to rank seventh in the majors.

Seattle has gone 29-27 on the road and 57-51 overall. The Mariners have the ninth-best team on-base percentage in MLB play at .321.

Wednesday’s game is the 10th time these teams match up this season. The Mariners are up 5-4 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nick Kurtz leads the Athletics with 23 home runs while slugging .671. Shea Langeliers is 13 for 37 with four home runs and seven RBIs over the last 10 games.

Julio Rodriguez has 18 doubles, three triples, 18 home runs and 55 RBIs for the Mariners. Cal Raleigh is 11 for 42 with three home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Athletics: 5-5, .251 batting average, 3.45 ERA, outscored opponents by 12 runs

Mariners: 4-6, .205 batting average, 3.98 ERA, outscored by 21 runs

INJURIES: Athletics: Jacob Wilson: 10-Day IL (forearm), Denzel Clarke: 10-Day IL (abductor), Max Muncy: 10-Day IL (hand), Grant Holman: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Gunnar Hoglund: 60-Day IL (hip), Jose Leclerc: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Brady Basso: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Luis Medina: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Mariners: Bryce Miller: 15-Day IL (elbow), Collin Snider: 15-Day IL (forearm), Gregory Santos: 60-Day IL (knee), Victor Robles: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Ryan Bliss: 60-Day IL (biceps)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press