Padres try to sweep series against the Mets

New York Mets (62-46, first in the NL East) vs. San Diego Padres (59-49, second in the NL West)

San Diego; Wednesday, 4:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mets: Clay Holmes (9-5, 3.40 ERA, 1.28 WHIP, 88 strikeouts); Padres: Yu Darvish (0-3, 9.18 ERA, 1.80 WHIP, 11 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mets -129, Padres +108; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The San Diego Padres and the New York Mets square off in the last game of a three-game series. The Padres can sweep the series with a win.

San Diego has a 33-18 record in home games and a 59-49 record overall. Padres hitters have a collective .318 on-base percentage, the 10th-ranked percentage in the NL.

New York has a 62-46 record overall and a 25-30 record on the road. The Mets have a 29-15 record in games when they did not give up a home run.

Wednesday’s game is the third time these teams meet this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Manny Machado has 27 doubles, 20 home runs and 69 RBIs for the Padres. Xander Bogaerts is 12 for 42 with four doubles, two home runs and six RBIs over the past 10 games.

Pete Alonso has a .261 batting average to lead the Mets, and has 26 doubles, a triple and 22 home runs. Mark Vientos is 12 for 36 with a home run and seven RBIs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Padres: 6-4, .290 batting average, 3.03 ERA, outscored opponents by 17 runs

Mets: 7-3, .226 batting average, 3.37 ERA, outscored opponents by seven runs

INJURIES: Padres: Michael King: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Jhony Brito: 60-Day IL (forearm), Joe Musgrove: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Mets: Juan Soto: day-to-day (foot), Max Kranick: 60-Day IL (elbow), Brandon Waddell: 15-Day IL (hip), Dedniel Nunez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jesse Winker: 10-Day IL (back), Tylor Megill: 60-Day IL (elbow), Paul Blackburn: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Griffin Canning: 60-Day IL (achilles), Jose Siri: 60-Day IL (shin), Danny Young: 60-Day IL (elbow), A.J. Minter: 60-Day IL (lat), Nick Madrigal: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Drew Smith: 60-Day IL (elbow), Christian Scott: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press