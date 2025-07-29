Angels face the Rangers with 1-0 series lead

Texas Rangers (56-51, third in the AL West) vs. Los Angeles Angels (52-55, fourth in the AL West)

Anaheim, California; Tuesday, 9:38 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rangers: Patrick Corbin (6-7, 3.78 ERA, 1.27 WHIP, 87 strikeouts); Angels: Yusei Kikuchi (4-7, 3.23 ERA, 1.40 WHIP, 127 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Angels -122, Rangers +102; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Angels play the Texas Rangers with a 1-0 series lead.

Los Angeles has a 52-55 record overall and a 27-25 record in home games. The Angels rank second in the AL with 154 total home runs, averaging 1.4 per game.

Texas has a 56-51 record overall and a 22-31 record in road games. The Rangers have gone 36-17 in games when they record eight or more hits.

The matchup Tuesday is the ninth time these teams square off this season. The Rangers have a 5-3 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Taylor Ward has 25 home runs, 45 walks and 78 RBIs while hitting .232 for the Angels. Logan O’Hoppe is 12 for 35 with two doubles, a triple, a home run and an RBI over the last 10 games.

Wyatt Langford ranks third on the Rangers with 29 extra base hits (14 doubles and 15 home runs). Kyle Higashioka is 12 for 32 with a double, two home runs and three RBIs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Angels: 4-6, .241 batting average, 4.14 ERA, outscored by five runs

Rangers: 8-2, .214 batting average, 2.20 ERA, outscored opponents by 25 runs

INJURIES: Angels: Yoan Moncada: day-to-day (hand), Chris Taylor: 10-Day IL (hand), Jorge Soler: 10-Day IL (back), Robert Stephenson: 60-Day IL (biceps), Hunter Strickland: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Christian Moore: 10-Day IL (thumb), Ben Joyce: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Anthony Rendon: 60-Day IL (hip)

Rangers: Chris Martin: 15-Day IL (calf), Jake Burger: 10-Day IL (quadricep), Tyler Mahle: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Cody Bradford: 60-Day IL (elbow), Josh Sborz: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press