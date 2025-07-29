Acuña, Ozuna and Riley homer as Braves end 5-game skid and Royals tie club mark with 14 walks

Acuña, Ozuna and Riley homer as Braves end 5-game skid and Royals tie club mark with 14 walks View Photo

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Ronald Acuña Jr., Marcell Ozuna and Austin Riley homered as the Atlanta Braves snapped a five-game losing streak with a 10-7 victory over the Kansas City Royals, who equaled a club record by walking 14 batters Monday night.

It was the fourth time the Royals walked 14 and the first since 2006.

Acuña hit a two-run homer, his 14th, in the third and an inning later Ozuna added another two-run shot, also his 14th. Riley hit a solo homer, his 15th, in the seventh — and his three-run double in the eighth made it 9-3.

Spencer Strider (5-8) pitched five innings, giving up two runs on seven hits and two walks with three strikeouts. Raisel Iglesias squelched a Royals rally in the ninth for his 12th save.

Six of Kansas City’s walks were issued by Rich Hill (0-2), who went four innings and gave up four runs and four hits. It was the second start of 2025 for the 45-year-old Hill after making his season debut with the Royals last Tuesday. It was also Hill’s 250th career start and 388th appearance in his 21st season.

Randal Grichuk hit his eighth homer, his first with the Royals since being acquired from Arizona on Saturday. Bobby Witt Jr. hit two doubles and leads the majors with 36. Maikel Garcia had two doubles among his three hits.

Royals catcher Salvador Perez was hit on the left elbow by a pitch in the third and later left the game with a bruise.

Key moment

After the Royals scored two runs with none out in the ninth, Iglesias came in and gave up a sacrifice fly before securing the victory.

Key stat

The Braves had nine hits, six for extra bases.

Up next

RHP Erick Fedde (3-10, 5.22 ERA) makes his Braves debut when he faces Royals RHP Seth Lugo (7-5, 2.95) on Tuesday.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb