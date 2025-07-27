Mets hold off Giants 2-1 for 6th consecutive win View Photo

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Mark Vientos laced a two-run double, All-Star lefty David Peterson pitched out of trouble for six effective innings and the New York Mets held off the San Francisco Giants 2-1 on Saturday night for their sixth consecutive victory.

First baseman Pete Alonso robbed Patrick Bailey of a tying double with a leaping catch for the final out. Alonso, never known for his defense, also made several terrific plays in the field early in Friday night’s series-opening victory.

Starling Marte doubled twice and Alonso reached base three times as the Mets maintained their half-game lead in the NL East over Philadelphia.

Jung Hoo Lee had three hits for the Giants, who have lost eight of 10.

New York stranded four runners in scoring position before Vientos came through with a clutch hit off starter Robbie Ray (9-5).

