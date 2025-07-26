Athletics take on the Astros after Kurtz’s 4-home run game

Athletics (44-62, fifth in the AL West) vs. Houston Astros (60-44, first in the AL West)

Houston; Saturday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Athletics: Jacob Lopez (3-6, 4.60 ERA, 1.33 WHIP, 75 strikeouts); Astros: Hunter Brown (9-4, 2.57 ERA, 0.99 WHIP, 144 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Astros -135, Athletics +114; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Athletics take on the Houston Astros after Nick Kurtz hit four home runs on Friday in a 15-3 win over the Astros.

Houston has a 60-44 record overall and a 33-21 record in home games. Astros pitchers have a collective 3.72 ERA, which ranks seventh in the majors.

The Athletics are 44-62 overall and 24-31 in road games. The Athletics have gone 26-53 in games when they have allowed at least one home run.

The matchup Saturday is the ninth time these teams match up this season. The season series is tied 4-4.

TOP PERFORMERS:

Jacob Wilson has a .312 batting average to lead the Athletics, and has 17 doubles and 10 home runs. Kurtz is 23 for 40 with seven home runs and 17 RBIs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Astros: 5-5, .244 batting average, 4.59 ERA, outscored by 10 runs

Athletics: 5-5, .265 batting average, 4.55 ERA, outscored opponents by seven runs

INJURIES: Astros: Brandon Walter: 15-Day IL (elbow), Lance McCullers: 15-Day IL (finger), Brendan Rodgers: 60-Day IL (oblique), Isaac Paredes: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Jake Meyers: 10-Day IL (calf), Zach Dezenzo: 60-Day IL (hand), Yordan Alvarez: 60-Day IL (hand), Luis Guillorme: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Jeremy Pena: 10-Day IL (rib), Jacob Melton: 10-Day IL (ankle), Shawn Dubin: 15-Day IL (forearm), Pedro Leon: 60-Day IL (knee), Spencer Arrighetti: 60-Day IL (thumb), Ronel Blanco: 60-Day IL (elbow), Hayden Wesneski: 60-Day IL (elbow), Luis Garcia: 60-Day IL (elbow), Cristian Javier: 60-Day IL (elbow), J.P. France: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Athletics: Denzel Clarke: 10-Day IL (abductor), Max Muncy: 10-Day IL (hand), Grant Holman: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Gunnar Hoglund: 60-Day IL (hip), Jose Leclerc: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Brady Basso: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Luis Medina: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press