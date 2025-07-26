Los Angeles Angels host the Seattle Mariners Saturday

Seattle Mariners (55-49, second in the AL West) vs. Los Angeles Angels (50-54, fourth in the AL West)

Anaheim, California; Saturday, 9:38 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mariners: George Kirby (4-5, 4.65 ERA, 1.13 WHIP, 59 strikeouts); Angels: Tyler Anderson (2-6, 4.43 ERA, 1.41 WHIP, 86 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mariners -151, Angels +126; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Angels host the Seattle Mariners on Saturday.

Los Angeles has a 25-24 record at home and a 50-54 record overall. The Angels have gone 20-12 in games decided by one run.

Seattle is 55-49 overall and 27-25 on the road. Mariners pitchers have a collective 3.93 ERA, which ranks eighth in the AL.

The matchup Saturday is the eighth time these teams meet this season. The Mariners have a 4-3 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Taylor Ward has 25 doubles, two triples, 23 home runs and 76 RBIs for the Angels. Jorge Soler is 8 for 26 with a double, three home runs and five RBIs over the past 10 games.

Josh Naylor has 19 doubles, a triple, 11 home runs and 59 RBIs while hitting .292 for the Mariners. Julio Rodriguez is 15 for 41 with two doubles and five home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Angels: 4-6, .256 batting average, 4.34 ERA, outscored by three runs

Mariners: 6-4, .243 batting average, 4.00 ERA, outscored by two runs

INJURIES: Angels: Robert Stephenson: 60-Day IL (biceps), Jorge Soler: day-to-day (back), Hunter Strickland: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Christian Moore: 10-Day IL (thumb), Ben Joyce: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Anthony Rendon: 60-Day IL (hip)

Mariners: Bryce Miller: 15-Day IL (elbow), Collin Snider: 15-Day IL (forearm), Gregory Santos: 60-Day IL (knee), Victor Robles: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Ryan Bliss: 60-Day IL (biceps)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press