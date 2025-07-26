Aaron Judge is out for the Yankees’ game against the Phillies because of an elbow injury

NEW YORK (AP) — Yankees star Aaron Judge was out of the lineup Saturday against Philadelphia because of an elbow injury.

Manager Aaron Boone said Judge went for imaging.

The two-time AL MVP was wincing in the outfield at Toronto this week.

“Last night was struggling to throw a little bit,” Boone said a day after the Phillies beat the Yankees 12-5 in the opener of a three-game series.

Boone wouldn’t speculate whether the injury involved Judge’s ulnar collateral ligament.

“Hopefully it’s something that’s manageable and we can get through it,” Boone said.

By RONALD BLUM

AP Baseball Writer