Dodgers take 3-game road win streak into matchup with the Red Sox

Los Angeles Dodgers (61-43, first in the NL West) vs. Boston Red Sox (55-50, third in the AL East)

Boston; Saturday, 7:15 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Dodgers: Clayton Kershaw (4-1, 3.27 ERA, 1.25 WHIP, 37 strikeouts); Red Sox: Garrett Crochet (11-4, 2.19 ERA, 1.06 WHIP, 165 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Red Sox -147, Dodgers +123; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Dodgers will try to keep a three-game road win streak alive when they visit the Boston Red Sox.

Boston is 55-50 overall and 32-21 in home games. The Red Sox have a 13-20 record in games decided by one run.

Los Angeles is 26-22 on the road and 61-43 overall. The Dodgers are 24-7 in games when they did not allow a home run.

The teams play Saturday for the second time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jarren Duran has 25 doubles, 10 triples and nine home runs for the Red Sox. Carlos Narvaez is 8 for 36 with three doubles, two home runs and five RBIs over the past 10 games.

Andy Pages has 17 doubles, a triple, 19 home runs and 64 RBIs while hitting .287 for the Dodgers. Will Smith is 10 for 36 with a double and two home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Sox: 5-5, .200 batting average, 2.93 ERA, outscored by five runs

Dodgers: 5-5, .231 batting average, 3.76 ERA, outscored opponents by three runs

INJURIES: Red Sox: Marcelo Mayer: 10-Day IL (wrist), Hunter Dobbins: 15-Day IL (acl), Nick Burdi: 60-Day IL (knee), Liam Hendriks: 60-Day IL (hip), Zack Kelly: 15-Day IL (oblique), Justin Slaten: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Luis Guerrero: 15-Day IL (elbow), Josh Winckowski: 60-Day IL (elbow), Triston Casas: 60-Day IL (knee), Kutter Crawford: 60-Day IL (knee), Tanner Houck: 15-Day IL (flexor), Patrick Sandoval: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Dodgers: Tanner Scott: 15-Day IL (elbow), Michael Kopech: 60-Day IL (knee), Kike Hernandez: 10-Day IL (elbow), Max Muncy: 10-Day IL (knee), Roki Sasaki: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Tony Gonsolin: 60-Day IL (elbow), Evan Phillips: 60-Day IL (forearm), Blake Snell: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Blake Treinen: 60-Day IL (forearm), Kyle Hurt: 60-Day IL (elbow), Michael Grove: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Brusdar Graterol: 60-Day IL (shoulder), River Ryan: 60-Day IL (elbow), Gavin Stone: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press