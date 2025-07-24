Angels host the Mariners in first of 4-game series

Seattle Mariners (54-48, second in the AL West) vs. Los Angeles Angels (49-53, fourth in the AL West)

Anaheim, California; Thursday, 9:38 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mariners: Logan Evans (3-3, 4.64 ERA, 1.44 WHIP, 40 strikeouts); Angels: Yusei Kikuchi (4-6, 3.13 ERA, 1.38 WHIP, 123 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Angels -120, Mariners +100; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Angels start a four-game series at home against the Seattle Mariners on Thursday.

Los Angeles has a 49-53 record overall and a 24-23 record at home. Angels hitters have a collective .413 slugging percentage to rank fifth in the AL.

Seattle is 54-48 overall and 26-24 on the road. The Mariners have hit 139 total home runs to rank third in the AL.

Thursday’s game is the sixth time these teams match up this season. The Mariners have a 3-2 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nolan Schanuel has 19 doubles, a triple, eight home runs and 41 RBIs while hitting .275 for the Angels. Zach Neto is 14 for 45 with two doubles and two home runs over the last 10 games.

Cal Raleigh leads the Mariners with 39 home runs while slugging .619. Julio Rodriguez is 12 for 40 with three home runs and seven RBIs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Angels: 4-6, .283 batting average, 5.44 ERA, outscored by eight runs

Mariners: 6-4, .257 batting average, 4.39 ERA, outscored opponents by five runs

INJURIES: Angels: Jorge Soler: day-to-day (back), Hunter Strickland: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Christian Moore: 10-Day IL (thumb), Robert Stephenson: 15-Day IL (biceps), Ben Joyce: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Anthony Rendon: 60-Day IL (hip)

Mariners: Bryce Miller: 15-Day IL (elbow), Collin Snider: 15-Day IL (forearm), Gregory Santos: 60-Day IL (knee), Victor Robles: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Ryan Bliss: 60-Day IL (biceps)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press