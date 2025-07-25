Athletics bring 1-0 series lead over Astros into game 2

Athletics (43-62, fifth in the AL West) vs. Houston Astros (60-43, first in the AL West)

Houston; Friday, 8:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Athletics: Jeffrey Springs (8-7, 4.34 ERA, 1.23 WHIP, 90 strikeouts); Astros: Ryan Gusto (6-3, 4.46 ERA, 1.42 WHIP, 77 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Astros -159, Athletics +135; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Athletics face the Houston Astros with a 1-0 series lead.

Houston has a 60-43 record overall and a 33-20 record in home games. The Astros have a 40-19 record in games when they record at least eight hits.

The Athletics are 43-62 overall and 23-31 on the road. The Athletics have hit 135 total home runs to rank fourth in the AL.

The matchup Friday is the eighth time these teams meet this season. The Astros hold a 4-3 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Christian Walker has 14 doubles, a triple, 13 home runs and 53 RBIs for the Astros. Brice Matthews is 5 for 27 with three home runs over the past 10 games.

Tyler Soderstrom has 16 doubles, a triple and 18 home runs for the Athletics. Nick Kurtz is 19 for 38 with nine doubles, a triple and four home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Astros: 5-5, .248 batting average, 3.81 ERA, outscored by two runs

Athletics: 4-6, .251 batting average, 4.34 ERA, outscored by six runs

INJURIES: Astros: Lance McCullers: 15-Day IL (finger), Brendan Rodgers: 60-Day IL (oblique), Isaac Paredes: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Jake Meyers: 10-Day IL (calf), Zach Dezenzo: 60-Day IL (hand), Yordan Alvarez: 60-Day IL (hand), Luis Guillorme: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Jeremy Pena: 10-Day IL (rib), Jacob Melton: 10-Day IL (ankle), Shawn Dubin: 15-Day IL (forearm), Pedro Leon: 60-Day IL (knee), Spencer Arrighetti: 60-Day IL (thumb), Ronel Blanco: 60-Day IL (elbow), Hayden Wesneski: 60-Day IL (elbow), Luis Garcia: 60-Day IL (elbow), Cristian Javier: 60-Day IL (elbow), J.P. France: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Athletics: Denzel Clarke: 10-Day IL (abductor), Max Muncy: 10-Day IL (hand), Grant Holman: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Gunnar Hoglund: 60-Day IL (hip), Jose Leclerc: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Brady Basso: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Luis Medina: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press