Padres come into matchup against the Cardinals on losing streak

San Diego Padres (55-48, second in the NL West) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (53-51, fourth in the NL Central)

St. Louis; Friday, 7:15 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Padres: Nick Pivetta (10-2, 2.81 ERA, 1.00 WHIP, 127 strikeouts); Cardinals: Miles Mikolas (5-7, 5.20 ERA, 1.30 WHIP, 69 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Padres -140, Cardinals +117; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The San Diego Padres look to end their three-game losing streak with a win against the St. Louis Cardinals.

St. Louis has a 53-51 record overall and a 30-20 record in home games. The Cardinals have a 24-6 record in games when they hit at least two home runs.

San Diego has a 55-48 record overall and a 24-30 record on the road. The Padres have a 30-9 record in games when they did not give up a home run.

The teams meet Friday for the second time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Alec Burleson has 18 doubles, 12 home runs and 44 RBIs for the Cardinals. Willson Contreras is 13 for 40 with six doubles and two home runs over the past 10 games.

Manny Machado has 24 doubles, 19 home runs and 63 RBIs for the Padres. Jackson Merrill is 9 for 35 with two doubles, two home runs and seven RBIs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cardinals: 3-7, .269 batting average, 5.82 ERA, outscored by 20 runs

Padres: 5-5, .254 batting average, 3.14 ERA, outscored opponents by nine runs

INJURIES: Cardinals: Nolan Gorman: 10-Day IL (back), Lars Nootbaar: 10-Day IL (ribs), Zack Thompson: 60-Day IL (lat)

Padres: Michael King: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Jhony Brito: 60-Day IL (forearm), Joe Musgrove: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press