Mariners try to continue road win streak in matchup against the Angels

Seattle Mariners (55-48, second in the AL West) vs. Los Angeles Angels (49-54, fourth in the AL West)

Anaheim, California; Friday, 9:38 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mariners: Bryan Woo (8-5, 2.76 ERA, 0.94 WHIP, 115 strikeouts); Angels: Jose Soriano (7-7, 3.83 ERA, 1.43 WHIP, 103 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mariners -134, Angels +112; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Seattle Mariners hit the road against the Los Angeles Angels looking to continue a four-game road winning streak.

Los Angeles is 49-54 overall and 24-24 at home. Angels hitters have a collective .411 slugging percentage to rank ninth in MLB.

Seattle is 27-24 on the road and 55-48 overall. The Mariners have a 34-18 record in games when they record eight or more hits.

Friday’s game is the seventh time these teams meet this season. The Mariners are up 4-2 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Taylor Ward has 25 doubles, two triples, 23 home runs and 76 RBIs for the Angels. Jorge Soler is 9 for 27 with a double, three home runs and five RBIs over the past 10 games.

Cal Raleigh leads the Mariners with 55 extra base hits (16 doubles and 39 home runs). Julio Rodriguez is 14 for 40 with two doubles, four home runs and eight RBIs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Angels: 4-6, .276 batting average, 4.71 ERA, outscored by three runs

Mariners: 7-3, .256 batting average, 4.11 ERA, outscored opponents by eight runs

INJURIES: Angels: Robert Stephenson: 60-Day IL (biceps), Jorge Soler: day-to-day (back), Hunter Strickland: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Christian Moore: 10-Day IL (thumb), Ben Joyce: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Anthony Rendon: 60-Day IL (hip)

Mariners: Bryce Miller: 15-Day IL (elbow), Collin Snider: 15-Day IL (forearm), Gregory Santos: 60-Day IL (knee), Victor Robles: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Ryan Bliss: 60-Day IL (biceps)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press