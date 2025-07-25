Red Sox look to keep home win streak going, host the Dodgers

Los Angeles Dodgers (60-43, first in the NL West) vs. Boston Red Sox (55-49, third in the AL East)

Boston; Friday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Dodgers: Emmet Sheehan (1-1, 4.41 ERA, 1.35 WHIP, 16 strikeouts); Red Sox: Brayan Bello (6-4, 3.23 ERA, 1.27 WHIP, 74 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dodgers -121, Red Sox +101; over/under is 10 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Boston Red Sox will try to keep their seven-game home win streak alive when they face the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Boston is 32-20 in home games and 55-49 overall. The Red Sox have a 29-13 record in games when they did not allow a home run.

Los Angeles has gone 25-22 on the road and 60-43 overall. The Dodgers have gone 40-17 in games when they record eight or more hits.

The teams meet Friday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ceddanne Rafaela has 21 doubles, two triples and 14 home runs for the Red Sox. Trevor Story is 9 for 35 with two doubles over the last 10 games.

Shohei Ohtani leads the Dodgers with 37 home runs while slugging .620. Andy Pages is 10 for 36 with two home runs and five RBIs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Sox: 6-4, .199 batting average, 2.63 ERA, even run differential

Dodgers: 4-6, .216 batting average, 3.66 ERA, outscored by one run

INJURIES: Red Sox: Marcelo Mayer: day-to-day (wrist), Hunter Dobbins: 15-Day IL (acl), Nick Burdi: 60-Day IL (knee), Liam Hendriks: 60-Day IL (hip), Zack Kelly: 15-Day IL (oblique), Justin Slaten: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Luis Guerrero: 15-Day IL (elbow), Josh Winckowski: 60-Day IL (elbow), Triston Casas: 60-Day IL (knee), Kutter Crawford: 60-Day IL (knee), Tanner Houck: 15-Day IL (flexor), Patrick Sandoval: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Dodgers: Ben Casparius: day-to-day (calf), Tanner Scott: 15-Day IL (elbow), Michael Kopech: 60-Day IL (knee), Kike Hernandez: 10-Day IL (elbow), Max Muncy: 10-Day IL (knee), Roki Sasaki: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Tony Gonsolin: 60-Day IL (elbow), Evan Phillips: 60-Day IL (forearm), Blake Snell: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Blake Treinen: 60-Day IL (forearm), Kyle Hurt: 60-Day IL (elbow), Michael Grove: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Brusdar Graterol: 60-Day IL (shoulder), River Ryan: 60-Day IL (elbow), Gavin Stone: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press