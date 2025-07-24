Astros start 4-game series with the Athletics

Athletics (42-62, fifth in the AL West) vs. Houston Astros (60-42, first in the AL West)

Houston; Thursday, 8:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Athletics: Luis Severino (3-11, 5.10 ERA, 1.39 WHIP, 84 strikeouts); Astros: Jason Alexander (1-0, 8.40 ERA, 1.80 WHIP, 11 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Astros -124, Athletics +104; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Houston Astros host the Athletics to start a four-game series.

Houston has a 60-42 record overall and a 33-19 record in home games. The Astros have gone 33-7 in games when they scored five or more runs.

The Athletics are 42-62 overall and 22-31 on the road. Athletics hitters have a collective .313 on-base percentage, the eighth-ranked percentage in the AL.

The teams play Thursday for the seventh time this season. The Astros lead the season series 4-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jose Altuve has 17 doubles, a triple, 17 home runs and 53 RBIs for the Astros. Brice Matthews is 4 for 24 with three home runs and eight RBIs over the past 10 games.

Brent Rooker has 23 doubles, three triples, 21 home runs and 56 RBIs for the Athletics. Nick Kurtz is 17 for 36 with seven doubles, a triple, five home runs and 11 RBIs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Astros: 5-5, .246 batting average, 3.71 ERA, outscored by one run

Athletics: 4-6, .239 batting average, 4.45 ERA, outscored by eight runs

INJURIES: Astros: Lance McCullers: 15-Day IL (finger), Brendan Rodgers: 60-Day IL (oblique), Isaac Paredes: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Jake Meyers: 10-Day IL (calf), Zach Dezenzo: 60-Day IL (hand), Yordan Alvarez: 60-Day IL (hand), Luis Guillorme: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Jeremy Pena: 10-Day IL (rib), Jacob Melton: 10-Day IL (ankle), Shawn Dubin: 15-Day IL (forearm), Pedro Leon: 60-Day IL (knee), Spencer Arrighetti: 60-Day IL (thumb), Ronel Blanco: 60-Day IL (elbow), Hayden Wesneski: 60-Day IL (elbow), Luis Garcia: 60-Day IL (elbow), Cristian Javier: 60-Day IL (elbow), J.P. France: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Athletics: Denzel Clarke: 10-Day IL (abductor), Max Muncy: 10-Day IL (hand), Grant Holman: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Gunnar Hoglund: 60-Day IL (hip), Jose Leclerc: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Brady Basso: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Luis Medina: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press