Rangers face the Athletics with 1-0 series lead

Athletics (42-60, fifth in the AL West) vs. Texas Rangers (51-50, third in the AL West)

Arlington, Texas; Tuesday, 8:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Athletics: J.T. Ginn (1-2, 4.91 ERA, 1.30 WHIP, 41 strikeouts); Rangers: Jacob deGrom (9-2, 2.32 ERA, 0.91 WHIP, 113 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rangers -254, Athletics +206; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Texas Rangers lead 1-0 in a three-game series against the Athletics.

Texas has a 29-20 record at home and a 51-50 record overall. Rangers pitchers have a collective 3.21 ERA, which leads the majors.

The Athletics are 42-60 overall and 22-29 in road games. The Athletics have hit 133 total home runs to rank fourth in the AL.

The matchup Tuesday is the ninth meeting between these teams this season. The Athletics have a 5-3 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Marcus Semien has 11 doubles, a triple and 12 home runs for the Rangers. Corey Seager is 14 for 37 with four doubles and a home run over the last 10 games.

Jacob Wilson leads the Athletics with a .318 batting average, and has 17 doubles, 10 home runs, 20 walks and 44 RBIs. Nick Kurtz is 17 for 36 with six home runs and 14 RBIs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rangers: 7-3, .243 batting average, 2.60 ERA, outscored opponents by 32 runs

Athletics: 5-5, .252 batting average, 4.55 ERA, outscored by one run

INJURIES: Rangers: Chris Martin: 15-Day IL (calf), Nathan Eovaldi: day-to-day (back), Sam Haggerty: 10-Day IL (ankle), Jake Burger: 10-Day IL (quadricep), Tyler Mahle: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Joc Pederson: 10-Day IL (hand), Cody Bradford: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jon Gray: 60-Day IL (wrist), Josh Sborz: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Athletics: Denzel Clarke: day-to-day (abductor), Grant Holman: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Gunnar Hoglund: 60-Day IL (hip), Jose Leclerc: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Brady Basso: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Luis Medina: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press