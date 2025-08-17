Angels take road skid into matchup against the Athletics

Los Angeles Angels (59-64, fourth in the AL West) vs. Athletics (56-69, fifth in the AL West)

West Sacramento, California; Sunday, 4:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Angels: Jose Soriano (8-9, 3.84 ERA, 1.37 WHIP, 125 strikeouts); Athletics: Jeffrey Springs (10-8, 4.19 ERA, 1.16 WHIP, 109 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Angels -112, Athletics -107; over/under is 10 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Angels hit the road against the Athletics looking to stop a three-game road skid.

The Athletics are 56-69 overall and 26-36 in home games. The Athletics have hit 171 total home runs to rank sixth in MLB play.

Los Angeles is 59-64 overall and 26-34 in road games. Angels hitters have a collective .305 on-base percentage, the 10th-ranked percentage in the AL.

The teams meet Sunday for the 10th time this season. The Angels are ahead 7-2 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brent Rooker has 29 doubles, three triples, 25 home runs and 72 RBIs for the Athletics. Shea Langeliers is 11 for 42 with two doubles, three home runs and seven RBIs over the last 10 games.

Nolan Schanuel has 21 doubles, a triple, 10 home runs and 49 RBIs while hitting .267 for the Angels. Luis Rengifo is 11 for 35 with a double, a triple and two home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Athletics: 6-4, .249 batting average, 2.86 ERA, outscored opponents by 22 runs

Angels: 4-6, .223 batting average, 6.41 ERA, outscored by 14 runs

INJURIES: Athletics: Austin Wynns: 60-Day IL (abdomen), Luis Severino: 15-Day IL (oblique), Jacob Wilson: 10-Day IL (forearm), Denzel Clarke: 10-Day IL (abductor), Max Muncy: 10-Day IL (hand), Grant Holman: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Gunnar Hoglund: 60-Day IL (hip), Jose Leclerc: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Luis Medina: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Angels: Gustavo Campero: 10-Day IL (ankle), Chris Taylor: 10-Day IL (hand), Jorge Soler: 10-Day IL (back), Robert Stephenson: 60-Day IL (biceps), Hunter Strickland: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Ben Joyce: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Anthony Rendon: 60-Day IL (hip)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press