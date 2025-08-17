Morales, Rooker lead Athletics to 7-2 win over Angels View Photo

WEST SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Luis Morales struck out five in his second career start, Brent Rooker and Colby Thomas hit home runs, and the Athletics beat the Los Angeles Angels 7-2 on Saturday night.

Morales (1-0) threw five innings and allowed one run, walking two, in his third career appearance. He has allowed two runs in 9 2/3 innings since his Aug. 1 callup.

Thomas’ two-run homer, his third of the year, put the A’s on the board in the first inning.

Darell Hernaiz drove in two on a third-inning single, and Rooker padded the A’s lead with his solo homer in the fifth.

Brett Harris and Rooker added insurance in the eighth with RBI singles. Sean Newcomb threw 1 2/3 innings and struck out three to earn his first save of the year.

Nolan Schanuel had three hits, and Angels’ starter Tyler Anderson (2-8) allowed four earned runs, three hits, and issued five walks in the loss.

The A’s have won 6 of their last 10 games, while the Angels have lost 6 of their last 10.

Key moment

Morales walked the bases loaded with two outs in the top of the first, but worked his way out of the jam with no runs scored. He only allowed one more runner to reach scoring position for the rest of his outing.

Key stat

The A’s have scored 90 total runs in the first inning, the best in MLB and five clear of second place (Boston with 85).

Up next

Angels RHP José Soriano (8-9, 3.84 ERA) faces Athletics LHP Jeffrey Springs (10-8, 4.08) in the final game of the three-game series.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb