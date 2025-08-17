Giants host the Rays on home losing streak

Tampa Bay Rays (61-63, fourth in the AL East) vs. San Francisco Giants (59-64, fourth in the NL West)

San Francisco; Sunday, 4:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rays: Ryan Pepiot (8-9, 3.86 ERA, 1.18 WHIP, 138 strikeouts); Giants: Logan Webb (10-9, 3.34 ERA, 1.26 WHIP, 168 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Giants -165, Rays +138; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The San Francisco Giants aim to end their seven-game home skid with a win over the Tampa Bay Rays.

San Francisco is 59-64 overall and 29-33 at home. The Giants have gone 23-6 in games when they hit two or more home runs.

Tampa Bay has a 29-33 record on the road and a 61-63 record overall. The Rays have a 44-12 record in games when they have more hits than their opponents.

The teams play Sunday for the third time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rafael Devers has 28 doubles and 23 home runs for the Giants. Casey Schmitt is 11 for 38 with two doubles, two home runs and six RBIs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Giants: 3-7, .223 batting average, 4.10 ERA, outscored by 15 runs

Rays: 6-4, .235 batting average, 4.08 ERA, outscored opponents by three runs

INJURIES: Giants: Matt Chapman: 10-Day IL (hand), Jerar Encarnacion: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Erik Miller: 15-Day IL (elbow), Tom Murphy: 60-Day IL (back)

Rays: Josh Lowe: day-to-day (oblique), Taylor Walls: 10-Day IL (groin), Jonny Deluca: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Jonathan Aranda: 10-Day IL (wrist), Stuart Fairchild: 10-Day IL (oblique), Manuel Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (forearm), Hunter Bigge: 60-Day IL (lat), Richie Palacios: 60-Day IL (knee), Shane McClanahan: 60-Day IL (tricep), Alex Faedo: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Nathan Lavender: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press