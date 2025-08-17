Dodgers aim to sweep series against the Padres

San Diego Padres (69-54, second in the NL West) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (70-53, first in the NL West)

Los Angeles; Sunday, 4:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Padres: Yu Darvish (2-3, 5.61 ERA, 1.22 WHIP, 29 strikeouts); Dodgers: Tyler Glasnow (1-1, 3.08 ERA, 1.12 WHIP, 64 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dodgers -155, Padres +128; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Dodgers and the San Diego Padres square off in the final game of a three-game series. The Dodgers can sweep the series with a win.

Los Angeles has a 70-53 record overall and a 40-24 record at home. The Dodgers have a 55-12 record in games when they scored five or more runs.

San Diego is 31-34 in road games and 69-54 overall. Padres hitters are batting a collective .251, which ranks fifth in the NL.

Sunday’s game is the 10th time these teams match up this season. The Dodgers have a 7-2 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Will Smith leads the Dodgers with a .306 batting average, and has 19 doubles, a triple, 15 home runs, 58 walks and 54 RBIs. Mookie Betts is 14 for 41 with a home run and eight RBIs over the last 10 games.

Manny Machado has 30 doubles and 20 home runs while hitting .294 for the Padres. Xander Bogaerts is 10 for 40 with three doubles and three home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dodgers: 5-5, .262 batting average, 3.68 ERA, outscored opponents by 17 runs

Padres: 7-3, .259 batting average, 3.26 ERA, outscored opponents by 13 runs

INJURIES: Dodgers: Max Muncy: 10-Day IL (oblique), Brock Stewart: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Tommy Edman: 10-Day IL (ankle), Kirby Yates: 15-Day IL (back), Hyeseong Kim: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Tanner Scott: 15-Day IL (elbow), Michael Kopech: 60-Day IL (knee), Kike Hernandez: 10-Day IL (elbow), Roki Sasaki: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Tony Gonsolin: 60-Day IL (elbow), Evan Phillips: 60-Day IL (forearm), Kyle Hurt: 60-Day IL (elbow), Michael Grove: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Brusdar Graterol: 60-Day IL (shoulder), River Ryan: 60-Day IL (elbow), Gavin Stone: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Padres: Michael King: 15-Day IL (knee), Jhony Brito: 60-Day IL (forearm), Joe Musgrove: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press