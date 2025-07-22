Dodgers bring 1-0 series lead over Twins into game 2

Minnesota Twins (48-52, fourth in the AL Central) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (59-42, first in the NL West)

Los Angeles; Tuesday, 10:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Twins: Simeon Woods Richardson (5-4, 3.95 ERA, 1.33 WHIP, 62 strikeouts); Dodgers: Yoshinobu Yamamoto (8-7, 2.59 ERA, 1.04 WHIP, 116 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dodgers -224, Twins +183; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Dodgers play the Minnesota Twins with a 1-0 series lead.

Los Angeles has a 59-42 record overall and a 34-20 record at home. The Dodgers have the fifth-best team batting average in MLB play at .255.

Minnesota is 48-52 overall and 20-32 on the road. The Twins have a 24-8 record in games when they hit two or more home runs.

The teams square off Tuesday for the second time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Shohei Ohtani leads the Dodgers with 54 extra base hits (12 doubles, seven triples and 35 home runs). Will Smith is 12 for 36 with a double, three home runs and four RBIs over the last 10 games.

Ryan Jeffers has 19 doubles, seven home runs and 34 RBIs for the Twins. Byron Buxton is 17 for 40 with three doubles, a triple and four home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dodgers: 3-7, .199 batting average, 3.84 ERA, outscored by nine runs

Twins: 5-5, .272 batting average, 4.03 ERA, outscored opponents by seven runs

INJURIES: Dodgers: Michael Kopech: 60-Day IL (knee), Kike Hernandez: 10-Day IL (elbow), Max Muncy: 10-Day IL (knee), Roki Sasaki: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Tony Gonsolin: 60-Day IL (elbow), Evan Phillips: 60-Day IL (forearm), Blake Snell: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Blake Treinen: 60-Day IL (forearm), Kyle Hurt: 60-Day IL (elbow), Michael Grove: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Brusdar Graterol: 60-Day IL (shoulder), River Ryan: 60-Day IL (elbow), Gavin Stone: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Twins: Bailey Ober: 15-Day IL (hip), Pablo Lopez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Luke Keaschall: 60-Day IL (forearm)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press