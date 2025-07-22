Mets face the Angels leading series 1-0

Los Angeles Angels (49-51, fourth in the AL West) vs. New York Mets (57-44, second in the NL East)

New York; Tuesday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Angels: Kyle Hendricks (5-6, 4.88 ERA, 1.29 WHIP, 65 strikeouts); Mets: Frankie Montas (2-1, 5.03 ERA, 1.17 WHIP, 17 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mets -178, Angels +147; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Mets host the Los Angeles Angels with a 1-0 series lead.

New York is 57-44 overall and 35-16 in home games. The Mets have a 36-7 record in games when they scored five or more runs.

Los Angeles is 25-28 on the road and 49-51 overall. The Angels have a 35-21 record in games when they record eight or more hits.

Tuesday’s game is the second time these teams meet this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Juan Soto ranks second on the Mets with 39 extra base hits (15 doubles and 24 home runs). Brett Baty is 8 for 25 with a double, two home runs and four RBIs over the last 10 games.

Taylor Ward leads the Angels with 23 home runs while slugging .492. Mike Trout is 10 for 37 with three home runs and 11 RBIs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mets: 5-5, .215 batting average, 4.09 ERA, outscored by three runs

Angels: 5-5, .289 batting average, 6.44 ERA, outscored by 13 runs

INJURIES: Mets: Pete Alonso: day-to-day (hand), Dedniel Nunez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jesse Winker: 10-Day IL (back), Starling Marte: 10-Day IL (knee), Tylor Megill: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jose Butto: 15-Day IL (illness), Paul Blackburn: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Griffin Canning: 60-Day IL (achilles), Jose Siri: 60-Day IL (shin), Max Kranick: 15-Day IL (elbow), Danny Young: 60-Day IL (elbow), A.J. Minter: 60-Day IL (lat), Nick Madrigal: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Drew Smith: 60-Day IL (elbow), Christian Scott: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Angels: Hunter Strickland: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Christian Moore: 10-Day IL (thumb), Robert Stephenson: 15-Day IL (biceps), Ben Joyce: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Anthony Rendon: 60-Day IL (hip)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press