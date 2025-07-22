Giants play the Braves after Adames’ 4-hit game

San Francisco Giants (52-49, third in the NL West) vs. Atlanta Braves (44-55, fourth in the NL East)

Atlanta; Tuesday, 7:15 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Giants: Landen Roupp (6-6, 3.36 ERA, 1.46 WHIP, 89 strikeouts); Braves: Davis Daniel (0-0, 1.80 ERA, 1.00 WHIP, six strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Braves -110, Giants -110; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The San Francisco Giants take on the Atlanta Braves after Willy Adames had four hits against the Braves on Monday.

Atlanta has a 26-24 record in home games and a 44-55 record overall. The Braves have gone 37-19 in games when they record at least eight hits.

San Francisco has a 24-29 record in road games and a 52-49 record overall. The Giants have a 26-10 record in games when they out-hit their opponents.

The matchup Tuesday is the fifth time these teams match up this season. The Giants hold a 3-1 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Marcell Ozuna has 11 doubles, 13 home runs and 42 RBIs for the Braves. Ronald Acuna is 11 for 36 with four doubles, a triple and four home runs over the past 10 games.

Rafael Devers leads the Giants with 17 home runs while slugging .456. Adames is 10 for 38 with four home runs and seven RBIs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Braves: 5-5, .251 batting average, 5.56 ERA, outscored opponents by one run

Giants: 3-7, .232 batting average, 5.52 ERA, outscored by 26 runs

INJURIES: Braves: Austin Riley: 10-Day IL (abdomen), Spencer Schwellenbach: 60-Day IL (elbow), Chris Sale: 60-Day IL (rib), AJ Smith-Shawver: 60-Day IL (calf/elbow), Reynaldo Lopez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Joe Jimenez: 60-Day IL (knee)

Giants: Erik Miller: 15-Day IL (elbow), Christian Koss: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Jerar Encarnacion: 10-Day IL (oblique), Tom Murphy: 60-Day IL (back)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press