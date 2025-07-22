Jung homers in MLB return while Freeman and Helman have big-league firsts for Texas in win over A’s

Jung homers in MLB return while Freeman and Helman have big-league firsts for Texas in win over A’s View Photo

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Josh Jung homered and scored three times in his return to the majors, Cody Freeman and Michael Helman had big-league firsts on consecutive pitches and the Texas Rangers beat the Athletics 7-2 on Monday night.

The Rangers led for good after a four-run fifth inning featuring the firsts. Freeman had a tiebreaking RBI double for his first MLB hit and RBI. On the next pitch by rookie left-hander Jacob Lopez (3-6), Helman’s first career homer was a three-run shot and his first RBIs. He later drove in another run with a sacrifice bunt.

Jung, an All-Star as a rookie in 2023, was recalled earlier Monday from Triple-A Round Rock after being sent there July 2 while in an extended slump. His ninth homer of the season led off the third. He walked before scoring on Helman’s homer, then singled and scored again in the seventh.

Rangers rookie Jack Leiter (6-6) struck out seven over six innings.

Nick Kurtz hit his MLB rookie-best 19th homer in the sixth for the A’s.

Lawrence Butler, starting in center for the A’s after rookie Denzel Clarke was diagnosed with an adductor strain, made a leaping catch in front of the Oakland bullpen in left-center field to take a home run away from Kyle Higashioka in the second.

Rangers left fielder Wyatt Langford made a sliding catch on Luis Urias’ sinking liner in the left-center gap, then followed with a running grab to take a hit away from Butler to end the A’s third.

Key moment

Freeman and Helman getting their big-league firsts snapped a 1-1 tie.

Key stat

Corey Seager extended his on-base streak to 22 games with an RBI single in the Texas seventh.

Up next

Jacob deGrom (9-2, 2.32 ERA) makes his first start for Texas since July 12. The right-hander was the only All-Star for the Rangers but didn’t pitch in last week’s game.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB

By STEPHEN HAWKINS

AP Baseball Writer