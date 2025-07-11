Harper leads Phillies against the Padres following 4-hit game

Philadelphia Phillies (54-39, first in the NL East) vs. San Diego Padres (50-43, third in the NL West)

San Diego; Friday, 9:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Phillies: Ranger Suarez (7-2, 1.99 ERA, 1.01 WHIP, 73 strikeouts); Padres: Ryan Bergert (0-0)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Phillies -164, Padres +137; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Philadelphia Phillies play the San Diego Padres after Bryce Harper’s four-hit game on Wednesday.

San Diego has gone 29-17 in home games and 50-43 overall. Padres hitters have a collective .315 on-base percentage, the eighth-ranked percentage in the NL.

Philadelphia has a 54-39 record overall and a 24-23 record in road games. The Phillies have the second-ranked team batting average in the NL at .257.

The teams meet Friday for the fourth time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Manny Machado has 22 doubles and 16 home runs while hitting .291 for the Padres. Luis Arraez is 12 for 40 with a home run over the last 10 games.

Kyle Schwarber leads the Phillies with 29 home runs while slugging .553. J.T. Realmuto is 15 for 41 with four doubles and three RBIs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Padres: 5-5, .232 batting average, 4.04 ERA, outscored by 12 runs

Phillies: 6-4, .274 batting average, 2.55 ERA, outscored opponents by 20 runs

INJURIES: Padres: Michael King: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Ryan Bergert: 15-Day IL (forearm), Jhony Brito: 60-Day IL (forearm), Joe Musgrove: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Phillies: Max Kepler: day-to-day (shin), Aaron Nola: 60-Day IL (ankle)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press