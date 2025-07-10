Angels bring 2-1 series lead over Rangers into game 4

Texas Rangers (45-48, fourth in the AL West) vs. Los Angeles Angels (45-47, third in the AL West)

Anaheim, California; Thursday, 9:38 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rangers: Patrick Corbin (5-7, 4.18 ERA, 1.29 WHIP, 68 strikeouts); Angels: Jack Kochanowicz (3-8, 5.42 ERA, 1.55 WHIP, 62 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rangers -120, Angels +100; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Angels face the Texas Rangers with a 2-1 series lead.

Los Angeles has gone 22-21 in home games and 45-47 overall. The Angels are 17-11 in games decided by one run.

Texas has gone 19-29 on the road and 45-48 overall. The Rangers have a 15-35 record in games when they have allowed at least one home run.

The teams meet Thursday for the seventh time this season. The Rangers are ahead 4-2 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Taylor Ward has 20 doubles, two triples and 20 home runs for the Angels. Luis Rengifo is 11 for 41 with two doubles and a triple over the past 10 games.

Marcus Semien has 11 doubles, a triple, 10 home runs and 47 RBIs for the Rangers. Corey Seager is 13 for 38 with four doubles, four home runs and eight RBIs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Angels: 4-6, .239 batting average, 4.74 ERA, outscored by 11 runs

Rangers: 4-6, .255 batting average, 3.80 ERA, outscored opponents by 15 runs

INJURIES: Angels: Hunter Strickland: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Christian Moore: 10-Day IL (thumb), Chris Taylor: 10-Day IL (hand), Robert Stephenson: 15-Day IL (biceps), Ben Joyce: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Anthony Rendon: 60-Day IL (hip)

Rangers: Tyler Mahle: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Joc Pederson: 10-Day IL (hand), Cody Bradford: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jon Gray: 60-Day IL (wrist), Josh Sborz: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

