Dodgers look to break slide in game against the Brewers

Los Angeles Dodgers (56-37, first in the NL West) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (52-40, second in the NL Central)

Milwaukee; Wednesday, 2:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Dodgers: Tyler Glasnow (0-0); Brewers: Jose Quintana (6-3, 3.44 ERA, 1.39 WHIP, 44 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dodgers -159, Brewers +134; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Dodgers look to break their five-game slide with a win over the Milwaukee Brewers.

Milwaukee is 52-40 overall and 29-17 in home games. The Brewers have the sixth-ranked team on-base percentage in the NL at .322.

Los Angeles has a 23-20 record in road games and a 56-37 record overall. The Dodgers have the second-best team slugging percentage in MLB play at .451.

Wednesday’s game is the third time these teams square off this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Christian Yelich leads the Brewers with 18 home runs while slugging .455. Jackson Chourio is 12 for 37 with two doubles, two home runs and five RBIs over the past 10 games.

Andy Pages has 15 doubles, a triple and 17 home runs for the Dodgers. Max Muncy is 10 for 29 with a double and four home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Brewers: 6-4, .240 batting average, 2.53 ERA, outscored opponents by 15 runs

Dodgers: 4-6, .220 batting average, 5.69 ERA, outscored by 23 runs

INJURIES: Brewers: Rhys Hoskins: 10-Day IL (thumb), Garrett Mitchell: 60-Day IL (oblique), Rob Zastryzny: 15-Day IL (ribs), Connor Thomas: 60-Day IL (elbow), Blake Perkins: 60-Day IL (shin), Nestor Cortes: 60-Day IL (elbow), Robert Gasser: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Dodgers: Kike Hernandez: 10-Day IL (elbow), Teoscar Hernandez: day-to-day (foot), Tommy Edman: day-to-day (toe), Max Muncy: 10-Day IL (knee), Michael Kopech: 15-Day IL (knee), Roki Sasaki: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Tony Gonsolin: 60-Day IL (elbow), Tyler Glasnow: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Evan Phillips: 60-Day IL (forearm), Blake Snell: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Blake Treinen: 60-Day IL (forearm), Kyle Hurt: 60-Day IL (elbow), Michael Grove: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Brusdar Graterol: 60-Day IL (shoulder), River Ryan: 60-Day IL (elbow), Gavin Stone: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press