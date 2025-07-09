Arraez’s homer, great catches by Merrill, Tatis, give the Padres a 1-0 win over the Diamondbacks

Arraez’s homer, great catches by Merrill, Tatis, give the Padres a 1-0 win over the Diamondbacks View Photo

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Luis Arraez homered leading off the seventh inning and Jackson Merrill and All-Star Fernando Tatis Jr. made home run-robbing catches for the San Diego Padres, who beat the Arizona Diamondbacks 1-0 on Tuesday night.

Arraez, the three-time batting champion, paused for a moment before backing out of the batter’s box and beginning his trot as his shot off Merrill Kelly (7-5) settled several rows deep in the home run porch down the right field line. It was his fifth.

Merrill, the center fielder, made a terrific leaping catch at the fence to rob Corbin Carroll of a two-run home run to end the fifth. Pivetta raised his right index finger and pointed at Merrill.

Right fielder Tatis leaped to rob former Padres player Josh Naylor of a home run in the eighth. Jason Adam tipped his cap to Tatis.

Both Merrill and Tatis are converted shortstops.

Starter Nick Pivetta loaded the bases in the fourth with one out before striking out Eugenio Suárez and Lourdes Gurriel Jr. The Padres got out of another bases-loaded jam in the seventh, with Adrian Morejon (6-3) striking out Ketel Marte to end the inning.

Robert Suarez, added to the National League All-Star team on Tuesday, pitched a perfect ninth for his big league-leading 26th save.

Padres manager Mike Shildt was ejected by plate umpire Brian Walsh for saying something from the dugout during Marte’s at-bat in the sixth. It was his third ejection this season and 17th of his career.

Key moment

Arraez’s homer came on a night where hits were at a premium at Petco Park. San Diego had four and Arizona had three.

Key stat

Carroll’s fly ball that was caught by Merrill had a projected distance of 406 feet, the farthest-hit ball at Petco Park that resulted in an out since tracking began in 2015.

Up Next

RHP Brandon Pfaadt (8-6, 5.42 ERA) and Padres RHP Dylan Cease (3-8, 4.62) are scheduled to start Wednesday night.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB

By BERNIE WILSON

Associated Press