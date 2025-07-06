Yandy Díaz’s RBI double starts 3-run 10th for Rays in 7-5 win over Twins

Yandy Díaz’s RBI double starts 3-run 10th for Rays in 7-5 win over Twins View Photo

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Yandy Díaz doubled in the go-ahead run in a three-run 10th inning, and the Tampa Bay Rays beat the Minnesota Twins 7-5 on Sunday to avoid a three-game sweep.

Díaz drove in automatic runner Danny Jansen on a 2-1 pitch from Justin Topa (1-3). Díaz scored when Topa threw wild to first on a sacrifice bunt by José Caballero, who scored on a sacrifice fly by Junior Caminero.

Harrison Bader, whose two-run pinch-hit homer off Mason Montgomery in the eighth tied it at 4-all, drove in automatic runner Byron Buxton with a groundout in the bottom of the 10th off Eric Orze, who finished for his third save.

Pete Fairbanks (4-2) got five outs for the win. Joe Boyle allowed two hits and an unearned run in five innings in relief of opener Drew Rasmussen.

Buxton drove Rasmussen’s second pitch of the game to left field for his 20th homer.

Taylor Walls led off the third against Joe Ryan with his third homer. Ryan allowed two runs in six innings while striking out eight.

Jose Aranda had three hits and drove in two runs for the Rays.

Caminero broke a 2-2 tie with a fielder’s choice on a swinging bunt in the eighth, and Aranda followed with an RBI infield hit for a 4-2 lead.

Key moment

Boyle entered in the third and had two on with one out but struck out Trevor Larnach and Carlos Correa to keep it tied.

Key stat

Five of Buxton’s 14 career leadoff homers have come this season.

Up next

The Rays begin a three-game series at Detroit on Monday. Neither team has announced a starter.

The Twins will start RHP Simeon Woods Richardson (4-4, 4.41 ERA) on Tuesday for the first of three against the visiting Cubs, who haven’t announced a starter.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb