Semien and Seager homer to back Eovaldi as Rangers beat Orioles 6-0 View Photo

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Marcus Semien and Corey Seager homered, Nathan Eovaldi pitched five strong innings in his second start since missing a month with an elbow issue and the Texas Rangers beat the Baltimore Orioles 6-0 on Wednesday night.

Ezequiel Duran had a two-run single in the fourth, Josh Smith had three singles and Alejandro Osuna singled twice and walked a night after the rookie hit his first big league home run.

The Rangers planned to limit Eovaldi (5-3) to five innings after his bout with elbow inflammation. The right-hander allowed two hits and struck out five while throwing 72 pitches.

Dane Dunning pitched three innings for his second career save, both this season.

Baltimore first baseman Ryan O’Hearn went 1 for 4 with a double not long after being named an All-Star for the first time. The 31-year-old is set to start at DH for the American League on July 15 in Atlanta.

Semien opened the scoring with a three-run homer in the third, and Seager connected on a solo shot leading off the fifth against Baltimore starter Tomoyuki Sugano (6-5). Seager’s fourth homer in six games gave him 11 for the season.

Key moment

Duran, who started at third the same day struggling 2023 All-Star third baseman Josh Jung was sent to Triple-A Round Rock, singled on an 0-1 pitch after Jake Burger and Billy McKinney struck out on three pitches with runners at second and third.

Key stat

Gunnar Henderson, last year’s AL All-Star starter at shortstop, struck out three times. Eovaldi had the first two after Henderson entered the game 5 for 5 in his career against the two-time All-Star.

Up next

Both teams are off Thursday before opening road series Friday. Orioles RHP Charlie Morton (4-7, 5.63 ERA) is scheduled to start in Atlanta. Rangers RHP Kumar Rocker (3-4, 6.13) is set to face San Diego.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB

By SCHUYLER DIXON

AP Sports Writer