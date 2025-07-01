Clear
Angels bring outfielder Jorge Soler off injured list for series against Braves, his former team

By AP News
Angels bring outfielder Jorge Soler off injured list for series against Braves, his former team

ATLANTA (AP) — The Los Angeles Angels reinstated outfielder Jorge Soler from the injured list before Tuesday night’s game against the Atlanta Braves.

Soler had been out since June 18 with lower-back inflammation. Utility player Scott Kingery was optioned to Triple-A Salt Lake.

Soler was expected to return as the Angels’ primary right fielder. His return comes just in time for a visit to his former team. The Angels acquired Soler from the Braves on Oct. 31, 2024.

Soler is hitting .207 with eight homers and 26 RBIs in 237 at-bats.

The Braves announced a rotation change for the series. Rookie Didier Fuentes, who is 0-2 with a 10.80 ERA in his first two starts, had his start originally scheduled for Tuesday night pushed back to Wednesday. Right-hander Grant Holmes (4-7, 3.70) moved up one day to start the opening game of the series.

