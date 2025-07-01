Angels bring outfielder Jorge Soler off injured list for series against Braves, his former team

ATLANTA (AP) — The Los Angeles Angels reinstated outfielder Jorge Soler from the injured list before Tuesday night’s game against the Atlanta Braves.

Soler had been out since June 18 with lower-back inflammation. Utility player Scott Kingery was optioned to Triple-A Salt Lake.

Soler was expected to return as the Angels’ primary right fielder. His return comes just in time for a visit to his former team. The Angels acquired Soler from the Braves on Oct. 31, 2024.

Soler is hitting .207 with eight homers and 26 RBIs in 237 at-bats.

The Braves announced a rotation change for the series. Rookie Didier Fuentes, who is 0-2 with a 10.80 ERA in his first two starts, had his start originally scheduled for Tuesday night pushed back to Wednesday. Right-hander Grant Holmes (4-7, 3.70) moved up one day to start the opening game of the series.

