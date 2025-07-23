Athletics aim to stop 3-game skid, take on the Rangers

Athletics (42-61, fifth in the AL West) vs. Texas Rangers (52-50, third in the AL West)

Arlington, Texas; Wednesday, 8:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Athletics: JP Sears (7-8, 5.13 ERA, 1.28 WHIP, 84 strikeouts); Rangers: Patrick Corbin (6-7, 3.91 ERA, 1.29 WHIP, 80 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rangers -142, Athletics +120; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Athletics aim to break a three-game losing streak with a victory against the Texas Rangers.

Texas is 52-50 overall and 30-20 at home. The Rangers have a 25-7 record in games when they hit at least two home runs.

The Athletics are 42-61 overall and 22-30 on the road. The Athletics have a 27-16 record in games when they scored at least five runs.

The teams play Wednesday for the 10th time this season. The Athletics lead the season series 5-4.

TOP PERFORMERS: Marcus Semien has 11 doubles, a triple and 13 home runs for the Rangers. Corey Seager is 14 for 38 with five doubles and a home run over the past 10 games.

Jacob Wilson has 17 doubles, 10 home runs and 44 RBIs while hitting .315 for the Athletics. Nick Kurtz is 16 for 36 with six doubles, a triple and five home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rangers: 7-3, .242 batting average, 2.72 ERA, outscored opponents by 24 runs

Athletics: 4-6, .244 batting average, 5.11 ERA, outscored by 14 runs

INJURIES: Rangers: Kyle Higashioka: day-to-day (hamstring), Chris Martin: 15-Day IL (calf), Sam Haggerty: 10-Day IL (ankle), Jake Burger: 10-Day IL (quadricep), Tyler Mahle: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Joc Pederson: 10-Day IL (hand), Cody Bradford: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jon Gray: 60-Day IL (wrist), Josh Sborz: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Athletics: Denzel Clarke: 10-Day IL (abductor), Max Muncy: 10-Day IL (hand), Grant Holman: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Gunnar Hoglund: 60-Day IL (hip), Jose Leclerc: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Brady Basso: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Luis Medina: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press