Schanuel leads Angels against the Mets after 4-hit game

Los Angeles Angels (49-52, fourth in the AL West) vs. New York Mets (58-44, second in the NL East)

New York; Wednesday, 1:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Angels: Brock Burke (4-1, 3.38 ERA, 1.35 WHIP, 34 strikeouts); Mets: Sean Manaea (0-1, 2.45 ERA, 1.09 WHIP, 13 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mets -186, Angels +154; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Angels play the New York Mets after Nolan Schanuel had four hits against the Mets on Tuesday.

New York has a 36-16 record at home and a 58-44 record overall. The Mets have hit 128 total home runs to rank fourth in the NL.

Los Angeles is 49-52 overall and 25-29 on the road. The Angels are 26-17 in games when they hit at least two home runs.

Wednesday’s game is the third meeting between these teams this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Juan Soto has 15 doubles and 24 home runs for the Mets. Mark Vientos is 11 for 37 with two doubles and a triple over the past 10 games.

Taylor Ward has 25 doubles, two triples, 23 home runs and 76 RBIs for the Angels. Mike Trout is 11 for 38 with three doubles, three home runs and 11 RBIs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mets: 5-5, .202 batting average, 3.72 ERA, outscored by three runs

Angels: 5-5, .299 batting average, 5.48 ERA, outscored by two runs

INJURIES: Mets: Brandon Waddell: 15-Day IL (hip), Dedniel Nunez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jesse Winker: 10-Day IL (back), Tylor Megill: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jose Butto: 15-Day IL (illness), Paul Blackburn: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Griffin Canning: 60-Day IL (achilles), Jose Siri: 60-Day IL (shin), Max Kranick: 15-Day IL (elbow), Danny Young: 60-Day IL (elbow), A.J. Minter: 60-Day IL (lat), Nick Madrigal: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Drew Smith: 60-Day IL (elbow), Christian Scott: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Angels: Hunter Strickland: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Christian Moore: 10-Day IL (thumb), Robert Stephenson: 15-Day IL (biceps), Ben Joyce: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Anthony Rendon: 60-Day IL (hip)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press