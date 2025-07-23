Dodgers and Twins square off in series rubber match

Minnesota Twins (49-52, third in the AL Central) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (59-43, first in the NL West)

Los Angeles; Wednesday, 4:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Twins: Chris Paddack (3-9, 5.14 ERA, 1.31 WHIP, 75 strikeouts); Dodgers: Tyler Glasnow (1-1, 3.10 ERA, 1.14 WHIP, 34 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dodgers -198, Twins +163; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Dodgers and Minnesota Twins play on Wednesday with the winner claiming the three-game series.

Los Angeles has a 34-21 record at home and a 59-43 record overall. Dodgers hitters are batting a collective .255, which ranks second in the NL.

Minnesota is 49-52 overall and 21-32 in road games. The Twins have a 37-15 record in games when they record at least eight hits.

The teams meet Wednesday for the third time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Will Smith has a .325 batting average to lead the Dodgers, and has 16 doubles, a triple and 14 home runs. Andy Pages is 10 for 38 with two home runs and five RBIs over the past 10 games.

Byron Buxton has 14 doubles, four triples and 23 home runs while hitting .290 for the Twins. Kody Clemens is 9 for 33 with a double, two triples and three home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dodgers: 3-7, .203 batting average, 3.70 ERA, outscored by four runs

Twins: 5-5, .262 batting average, 4.66 ERA, outscored opponents by three runs

INJURIES: Dodgers: Ben Casparius: day-to-day (calf), Tanner Scott: 15-Day IL (elbow), Michael Kopech: 60-Day IL (knee), Kike Hernandez: 10-Day IL (elbow), Max Muncy: 10-Day IL (knee), Roki Sasaki: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Tony Gonsolin: 60-Day IL (elbow), Evan Phillips: 60-Day IL (forearm), Blake Snell: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Blake Treinen: 60-Day IL (forearm), Kyle Hurt: 60-Day IL (elbow), Michael Grove: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Brusdar Graterol: 60-Day IL (shoulder), River Ryan: 60-Day IL (elbow), Gavin Stone: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Twins: Bailey Ober: 15-Day IL (hip), Pablo Lopez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Luke Keaschall: 60-Day IL (forearm)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press