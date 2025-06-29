Witt leads Royals against the Dodgers following 4-hit game

Los Angeles Dodgers (52-32, first in the NL West) vs. Kansas City Royals (39-44, fourth in the AL Central)

Kansas City, Missouri; Sunday, 2:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Dodgers: TBD; Royals: Kris Bubic (6-5, 2.18 ERA, 1.13 WHIP, 96 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Royals -114, Dodgers -105; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Kansas City Royals play the Los Angeles Dodgers after Bobby Witt Jr. had four hits on Saturday in a 9-5 win over the Dodgers.

Kansas City has a 20-23 record in home games and a 39-44 record overall. The Royals have the fourth-best team ERA in MLB play at 3.45.

Los Angeles is 52-32 overall and 22-18 on the road. The Dodgers have hit 131 total home runs to lead the majors.

The teams square off Sunday for the third time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Witt has 11 home runs, 26 walks and 42 RBIs while hitting .285 for the Royals. Maikel Garcia is 12 for 39 with four doubles, a triple, a home run and six RBIs over the last 10 games.

Shohei Ohtani leads the Dodgers with 48 extra base hits (12 doubles, seven triples and 29 home runs). Max Muncy is 11 for 31 with a triple, four home runs and 17 RBIs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Royals: 4-6, .221 batting average, 3.78 ERA, outscored by six runs

Dodgers: 7-3, .247 batting average, 4.75 ERA, outscored opponents by 10 runs

INJURIES: Royals: Cole Ragans: 15-Day IL (rotator cuff), Michael Massey: 10-Day IL (ankle), Hunter Harvey: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Alec Marsh: 60-Day IL (shoulder), James McArthur: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Dodgers: Roki Sasaki: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Tony Gonsolin: 60-Day IL (elbow), Tyler Glasnow: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Evan Phillips: 60-Day IL (forearm), Blake Snell: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Blake Treinen: 60-Day IL (forearm), Edgardo Henriquez: 60-Day IL (foot), Kyle Hurt: 60-Day IL (elbow), Michael Grove: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Brusdar Graterol: 60-Day IL (shoulder), River Ryan: 60-Day IL (elbow), Gavin Stone: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press